Anupamaa, 5th August 2022, Written Update: Kapadias and Shahs celebrate Rakshabandhan

In today’s episode, Anu excitedly shows how she made rakhi to Anupama and Anuj. They get happy seeing this and ask her why did she make it for them. She tells that Bapuji told her that they tie rakhi to people who protect them and she knows they’ll also protect her. They get emotional. She asks them if they’ll visit the Shahs but then Anupama tells her that they will celebrate it here as it’s her first rakhi with them. She gets happy. Vanraj tells everyone that they should be in a festive mood and celebrate it happily so Pakhi doesn’t do anything they regret as she’s feeling sad. Baa agrees with him and decides to celebrate the festival.

The Kapadias get together and do the pooja happily with Anu. On the other hand, the Shahs perform the pooja. Barkha takes her anxiety pill and Ankush asks why’s she having her pills. She tells that she’s getting anxious about what Anuj might announce. Anuj sees them worried. The Shahs tie the rakhi and Kinjal waits for Samar. Toshu assures her that she can tie rakhi to him when he comes as his train might be delayed. Dolly cries that Anupama isn’t there to celebrate with them. Vanraj tells that they should get used to this.

Dolly tells she will visit Anupama at her house. Pakhi tells that the issue wouldn’t have been exaggerated if Vanraj had stopped her. Kavya tells festivals can be the main reason to patch up differences and asks Pakhi if she realised her mistake. Samar visits the Kapadias and Anu ties rakhi to him and gifts her a teddy bear. Anu calls Kavya and then wishes everyone a happy rakhi. Kavya yells at Vanraj saying Anu is more mature than them. Kavya, Kinjal, Dolly, Jignesh and Bapuji leave to go to Kapadia house. Vanraj stops Pakhi from leaving.

