Anupamaa, 5th January 2022, Written Update: Kavya gets jealous

In today’s episode, Anuj holds Anupama’s hand and feels nervous. He tells her that he’s feeling nice that he’s holding her hand. Anu agrees and feels shy. Kavya yells at Mukku for hugging Vanraj and warns her to stay away from him. Mukku shows a photo of Kavya and Vanraj hugging before they got married and says she’s not someone who steals someone else’s husband like her. Kavya gets angry and Mukku suggests her to get a job and tells her to not get angry as she will lose her beauty.

Kavya asks for a job in Mukku’s company and she agrees. Vanraj denies and tells her to work elsewhere as she won’t let him work if she joins the same company. Anuj corrects Anu’s saree pleats and says his dad used to do this for his mom and he would’ve done the same if she was his wife. Anu smiles and GK overhears their conversation and teases Anuj. Anuj says he didn’t realise he said it out loud. GK tells, 'don’t worry' as even Anupama didn’t mind it. Anu thinks no one has ever been sweet to her except him. Anu tells GK to rest and he asks Anu if she loves Anuj.

Anu says 'yes' and GK becomes happy and thanks her for getting his happiness back and tells he can now die in peace knowing Anuj is in good hands. Anu takes his blessings and he asks her why can’t she marry Anuj. She tells she needs time to sort a few things out. Everyone gets shocked seeing Baa and Mukku get along and Kavya thinks she needs to get rid of Mukku. Anuj asks Anu what serious talk was happening between GK and her. She says nothing and walks away smiling. Anuj wonders why she’s behaving differently.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

