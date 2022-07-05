Anupamaa, 5th July 2022, Written Update: Pakhi stands up against Vanraj

In today’s episode, Baa yells at Adhik and tells that he was manipulating Pakhi, who says that Adhik did nothing wrong as she also wanted to go. Pakhi asks Baa not to yell at Adhik as she just befriended him. Vanraj tells that this doesn’t work in India. She asks why not as extramarital affair and marriage at 50 is working in India. Baa tells it won’t work no matter what. Pakhi tells that it’s normal to have a boyfriend even in India nowadays.

Toshu tells that doesn’t happen in their house. Pakhi asks if him eloping with Kinjal and marrying her is fine and points out that even Samar had a girlfriend and asks if they can accept this then why can’t they accept her friendship with Adhik. Pakhi tells that she wanted to go to Anupama’s house because of Adhik as she wanted to see him. Adhik tells them even he likes her. Anupama tells that they should think calmly as they both told what they wanted to tell. Vanraj and Anupama argue. Anuj agrees with Pakhi and tells that if they stop them, then they’ll meet behind in secret. Vanraj asks if he wants everyone to become a lover like him.

Anuj tells that it’s better than having an extramarital affair. Adhik tells that they are not wrong and Pakhi tells that no one can control her life and doesn’t care if people even beat her or slap her. Everyone gets shocked. Rakhi interferes and adds more drama. Anupama asks her to step away and not worsen the situation. Kinjal asks her to leave. The Kapadias also leave and Anupama worries about Kinjal.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 4th July 2022, Written Update: Vanraj slaps Adhik