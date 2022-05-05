Anupamaa, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama visit their college

In today’s episode, Anupama asks Anuj why the college is empty and how did he even get permission to enter or open the college. Anuj reminds her that it’s a holiday and tells her that he convinced the guards and peons of the college. Anupama looks around and tells that a lot has changed. Anuj tells her that nothing has changed since she’s still the same innocent girl she was 26 years ago. They enter the college holding hands. Anuj and Anupama recall their time in college.

Anuj tells her that he stopped Vivek from ragging her or anyone else because he fell in love with her the moment he saw her sitting on the stairs. He tells her that it took him 26 years to finally get her. GK and Bapuji come home from the hospital. GK tells him that he’ll reveal the truth to the family after the wedding. Vanraj looks at them both and wonders if Bapuji is hiding something just like Baa said. Vanraj goes to Bapuji’s room and finds a prescription. He goes to the medical store and asks the person what are the medicines for. The pharmacist tells him that they’re just multivitamins. Bapuji calls GK and tells him that he only got the multivitamins’ prescription with him and forgot to take the other one from him.

Vanraj wonders what Bapuji is hiding and comes and tells Baa that she was right. Anuj and Anupama change into a suit and saree and dance together. They remember their college days. Toshu apologises for being violent like Vanraj to Kinjal and tells he realises his mistakes and wants to enjoy their marriage peacefully. Samar tells that Anuj got happiness in Anupama’s life. Vanraj overhears this.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj’s surprise date for Anupama