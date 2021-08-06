Anupamaa, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Kavya's attitude irritates Pakhi

Today, we see that Kavya blames Anupama for all the mess. Also provokes Pakhi by saying that Anupama snatched her family away from her. And while all this happens Anupamaa breaks down. Kinjal tries to convince Bapuji saying that not only Pakhi but Anupama also needs his emotional support. Then he tells Samar and Nandini to go to support Anupama, while Vanraj can go for Kavya and Pakhi.

Kavya instigates Pakhi and tells her that Bapuji’s decision did not make any sense. In the meantime, Kavya gets busy on a call and excuses herself from Pakhi and asks Pakhi to get ready on her own. Pakhi again feels ignored as Kavya gets busy in her work leaving her aside. Kavya gets back and starts doing her own makeup.

Samar and Nandini reach the venue, while Anupama tells Samar and Nandini to check on to Pakhi if she needs anything. Pakhi is facing problems in getting ready as Kavya is busy doing her own things. Pakhi tries to tell Kavya about feeling uncomfortable in her dress as it is loose but that's when Kavya gets a call from her friend and again leaves Pakhi alone.

Anupama could not stop herself and decides to visit Pakhi's makeup room where she finds Pakhi in trouble. Soon after Anupama sends a teacher to help Pakhi get ready. As Kavya returns she is furious at Pakhi for seeking help from other and tells Pakhi to apologise for her behaviour.

