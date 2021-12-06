Anupamaa, 6 December 2021, Written Update: Vanraj demands divorce from Kavya

In today’s episode, we see that Vanraj confronts Kavya for all her evil acts and also tells her that insecurities have always destroyed good relationships. Kavya backfires and questions Vanraj about his friendship with Anupama even after their divorce. Vanraj blames Kavya for everything and says that Anupama never tries to challenge his anger but always ignores things which make him upset. Vanraj also adds that he wants to end his relationship with Kavya as the constant drama in the house does not let him concentrate in his professional life.

Kavya requests Vanraj to stay with her as she has already returned the house to Leela and also regrets her mistakes. Vanraj stays firm on his decision and asks Kavya to sign on the divorce papers as that he cannot live with her as their bond is completely destroyed. Kavya gets flabbergasted listening to Vanraj’s decision and asks him to forgive her for one last time and denies to sign on the divorce papers. Vanraj gets furious when Kavya refuses to fulfill the divorce procedure and starts blaming Anupama for destroying their relationship.

Further GK and Anuj pray to god about Anupama’s well-being as her family is everything for her and anything related to them makes her restive. GK tells Anuj to be with Anupama in every situation as the members of the Shah house can drag Anupama in any fight. Anuj assures that he will never leave Anupama alone and soon will make everything proper. On the flip side, Dolly asks Anupama to talk with Vanraj as his one decision will affect everyone in the family. In the meantime, Kavya decides to change herself for Vanraj and tells him to drop his decision of being separated. Vanraj is adamant and tells Kavya that their love story has to come to an end and also asks her to sign on the divorce papers.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

