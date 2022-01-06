Anupamaa, 6 January 2022, Written Update: Kavya plans New Year's party

In today’s episode, Malvika and Vanraj talk that they need to reach out to the investors. Kavya hears this conversation and tells even she knows PR agencies. Vanraj says he knows them as well. Anupama and Anuj come home and Malvika asks them to shift to Shah house. Kavya sarcastically tells to invite everyone in the neighbourhood as it’s a dharamshala. Malvika appreciates the house and Mamaji thinks she doesn’t know how the members in this family are. Anuj tells Malvika to come to the office to finish work.

Kavya tells Anupama to take Malvika back home. Anupama tells she’s not a kid to be forced. Kavya tells her that Vanraj might misuse Mukku to get back at Anuj. Anupama tells Vanraj won’t do anything as such as he’s changed and leaves for work. In the office, Vanraj tells Anupama and Anuj that he has prepared the presentation. Malvika comes in and says Anuj should do the presentation as he’s skilled and will impress the investors and Anupama’s presence also will show them we believe in gender equality. Vanraj gets angry but agrees and Anupama notices his behaviour. Kavya announces that she wants to throw a lavish new year’s party. Samar says Malvika is sweet but hopes nothing goes wrong in the party.

Kavya invites everyone and tells Malvika she can skip the party if she’s busy. Malvika says she won’t attend the party. Kavya cries and tells Nandini that her marriage is in strain and Malvika is making it worse. Anuj tells Anupama that he won’t be able to celebrate new year with her as Malvika will stay home as she doesn’t celebrate new years. Anu tells she’ll convince her. Anupama and Anuj engage in flirting and Anuj notifies Anupama’s shyness. Kavya tells Nandini that love ceases to exist after marriage and tells her to not marry at all. Samar overhears their conversation.

