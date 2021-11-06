Anupamaa, 6 November 2021, Written Update: Vanraj rebukes Dolly for breaking her ties

In today's episode, Anupama does the aarti and prays to Lord Krishna. Anuj and her family members accompany her. On the other hand, Kavya continues to provoke Baa by pointing out that Anupama and the entire family are celebrating the occasion, while the three of them are sitting like donkeys. Vanraj asks her to be mindful of her language. Kavya taunts Vanraj. Baa declares that she will break all of Anupama's relationships before she breaks the family. Dolly arrives with Sanjay.

Anupama seeks blessings from everyone. In a poetic tone, Bapuji warns her that there will be many challenges ahead and advises her to remain positive in any situation. Anupama is overjoyed and inquires if he composed the poem. Bapuji says Anuj did. She then thanks Anuj.

Dolly declares that she is ending her relationship with Baa, who is shocked. Sanjay supports Dolly. Vanraj tries to explain but Dolly says she knows everything and that she didn’t come to count their mistakes. She confronts Baa that she considers her son’s affair right and her daughter’s friendship debauchery. Dolly says she is ashamed to call Baa her mother. Baa says Anupama snatched her husband, brother and daughter now. Dolly says Anupama didn’t snatch them, but Baa pushed them away. Vanraj shouts at Dolly for speaking rudely to Baa. Sanjay says he cannot speak rudely to his wife.

Anuj gifts a snow globe to Anupama. She thanks everyone for standing by her. They all cheer her up and dance with her. Anupama hopes to mend her relationship with Baa and Paritosh.

Dolly points out how Vanraj had made mistakes and always pointed Anupama. Kavya asks her to shut her mouth and get out. Dolly and Kavya argue, Vanraj gets the property papers and asks her to sign them. Dolly signs papers saying she cannot become great like Anupama and doesn’t want to be like Vanraj as she cannot stoop so low.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

