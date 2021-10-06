Anupamaa, 6 October 2021, Written Update: Vanraj humiliates Anuj in front of everyone

Today, Vanraj losses his temper and does the unbelievable when he starts insulting Anuj for his relation with Anupama in front of all the guests. Vanraj leaves no stone unturned to disgrace Anuj in front of the Shahs. Anuj asks Vanraj to maintain decency as today is a very special day for them. Vanraj continues to humiliate Anuj and drags Anupama in between the conversation and starts talking bad about their friendship. Anuj gets furious at Vanraj and asks him to leave his house immediately. Vanraj refuses to leave the house and further tears the offer letter and destroys Anuj's photograph. Anupama feels insulted and stands stunned as she recalls Vanraj’s words.

Kavya gets angry on Vanraj for creating a scene at Anuj's house on an auspicious day. Meanwhile, Leela supports Vanraj and supports his act which offends Kavya. Vanraj helds Anuj responsible for spoiling the healthy environment in his house. On the flip side, Anuj gets upset as he finds Anupama emotional. Anupama apologises to Anuj for Vanraj's rude behaviour towards him. Later on, Anupama blames herself for spoiling the environment. Anuj tells Anupama to stay strong as she has to achieve many things in her life.

Further, Anuj advices Anupama to live her life independently without any emotional attachment. Anuj also tells Anupama to stop thinking about the selfish people who never thought of her throughout their life. Furthermore, Hasmukh apologises to GK on Vanraj’s behalf. GK refuses to forgive Vanraj as he crossed all the limits. Meanwhile, Anupama remembers Anuj’s advice and starts thinking.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

