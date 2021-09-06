Anupamaa, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Anupama faces embarrassment

Today, Anupama asks Baa for the list of things needed for Janmashtami celebration. Meanwhile, Anupama praises Baa and Bapuji to be the best couple after Radha Krishna. Kavya returns from workout and gets excited for being the Radha, while Vanraj refuses to become the Krishna and spoils her mood.

Baa asks Samar to bring saffron from market. On the other hand, GK forces Anuj to wear traditional clothes and celebrate Janmashtami. Later, GK gifts Anuj a silver coin and asks Anuj to get married soon. GK and Anuj then decide to visit the temple on the eve of Janmashtami. Meanwhile, Nandini gets tensed for Samar as Rohan’s comeback has affected him.

Ahead, Samar meets Rohan where the latter tells him that Nandini was always in touch with him on the social sites. Rohan tells Samar he was clueless about their relationship. Ahead, Anupama tells Nandini that Samar will get back to normal in quick time and asks Nandini to be relaxed. Rohan tells Samar about Nandini’s feelings for him which makes Samar more upset. Later, Anupama calls Samar and the latter informs her that he will return home in sometime.

Later, Pakhi gathers the whole family and shows them the pictures and videos sent by Devika on her cellphone. Baa gets angry as she finds Anupama dancing with Anuj. Kavya taunts Anupama and calls her shameless for getting close with her college friends. Baa taunts Anupama and tells that all this in her age doesn’t look good.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

