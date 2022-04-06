Anupamaa, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Malvika fires the Shahs

In today’s episode, Anuj asks Anupama if she’s fine and she tells him she’s fine and asks him to go back home as she’ll handle it alone. Anuj tells her he won’t go back alone as he wants her also to return with him. Anupama tells she won’t tolerate anyone disrespecting him. Toshu comes home and Vanraj asks him why does he look like that and asks why’s his shirt torn. He tells he fought with Yuvraj because of Anupama. Vanraj yells at him and tells Yuvraj was very important for them as they had to seal the deal for Malvika. Baa tells Anupama is ruining her children’s lives. Malvika enters their house and everyone gets shocked. She gives Kavya, Toshu and Vanraj their salaries and informs them that she’s firing them.

Vanraj gets shocked and asks what did he even do. She tells she got to know how much they troubled Anupama and Anuj and tells Baa that her curse backfired as now her ceremony will suffer and not Anupama. Vanraj tells her to get out and Anupama comes in. Malvika gets excited to meet her and Anupama says she had missed her. Malvika apologises for not listening to her before and Anupama tells they all moved on. Malvika tells she can’t forgive or forget and Samar goes to drop her off till the taxi.

Anupama asks Vanraj to calm down and he asks her why’s she consoling him. GK assures Anuj that everything will be fine. Anuj tells he can’t wait until he marries her as he fears something might go wrong. They hear music and realises Malvika came back and she enters dancing. Vanraj yells at Anupama and asks her to go as he doesn’t want to listen to her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

