Anupamaa, 6th August 2022, Written Update: Pakhi comes to Anupama’s house

In today’s episode, Samar thanks Anuj for helping him with his business. Anuj asks him not to say thanks as he knows that he has invested in a good place. Samar tells he will work hard and return the money with interest. Barkha overhears them and gets jealous thinking Anuj is giving Samar the money and wonders what announcement he wants to make. On the other hand, Vanraj tells Pakhi that it’s good he stopped her from going to Anupama’s house as it took a lot for him to finally end the drama between them and the Kapadias.

Baa tells her that Anupama will be waiting to humiliate her and even Toshu agrees to that. Anu tells Anuj and Anupama that she invites the Shahs. Anuj tells it’s fine as she shouldn’t bother or involve in the elders’ drama. Kinjal, Kavya, Dolly, Jignesh and Bapuji enter the house. Bapuji tells how could they not come when Anu invited them. Anuj and Anupama get happy and welcome them. Barkha asks Ankush how are they behaving normal. He tells Barkha that soon Anuj won’t have a place for them in his heart.

Anuj sees Pakhi at the doorstep and gets angry. Anupama asks her if she came to humiliate her more. Baa tells Vanraj that Pakhi must’ve gone to their house for Adhik and not Anupama. Anu brings Pakhi in. Anupama gets angry and asks her why did she come back and asks if she forgot how she kicked her own mother out. She tells Pakhi that she hasn’t forgiven her but won’t spoil function as well. After the rakhi celebration the Shahs return back home and Vanraj yells at them for leaving him alone.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

