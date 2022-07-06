Anupamaa, 6th July 2022, Written Update: Vanraj blames Anupama

In today’s episode, Vanraj tells that Pakhi is just smitten by their wealth and that’s why she likes Adhik. He tells that Anupama didn’t even listen to him when he kept hinting to her about Pakhi’s greed. Anupama comes and asks him if he ever listened to what she wanted to tell. He tells that he won’t listen to her and will only do what he wants to do.

Vanraj asks Anupama to go back to her house and be with Anuj hike he handles Pakhi.

Anupama tells she has a right to her as she’s the mother. He tells that she lost all her rights after marrying Anuj. Pakhi cries and Kinjal consoles her. On the other hand, Anuj asks Adhik to focus on his career and tells that it’s normal to like people but he tells that even he went through a lot of hardships to get Anupama. He tells him that he can focus on his career and then think about Pakhi calmly. Samar and Toshu tell that Adhik isn’t right for Pakhi but Vanraj shouldn’t yell at Anupama. Vanraj tells Anupama that she should stop trying to unite the Shahs and Kapadias.

Anuj comes and asks Vanraj to talk to Pakhi calmly. Kavya also agrees. Adhik calls Pakhi and tells her that she can focus on her career while being in a relationship also. He tells that she’s an adult and she can make her own choices and tells he’s going to go to the US for a course and asks her if she also wants to join. She cuts the call saying she doesn’t have to listen to her parents. Anupama comes and consoles Pakhi. She tells her that she just likes Adhik and there wasn’t any need to create a scene. Baa tells Vanraj that they should save the house before it gets ruined.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

