Anupamaa, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Anuj becomes happy seeing his family together

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that he feels really happy after seeing his brother and sister-in-law. Anupama tells he must be feeling himself and complete. He agrees and tells her that now even she won’t feel deprived of a family and she agrees. Barkha calls them all for breakfast and serves them. Anuj tells Anupama that if she wants Indian breakfast then he will prepare it for her. She tells her she wants to try whatever Barkha made so at least she’ll get to know if she likes it or not.

Barkha rolls her eyes and tells that she feels like this house needs a makeover. Anuj tells her that he needs to ask Anupama’s permission as it’s her house. She gets shocked. Anupama tells Anuj is joking as she can go ahead and do whatever she wants. GK comes and Anuj and Anupama get happy. Ankush asks him to come to have breakfast. Anupama tells she’ll prepare khichdi for him. GK tells that he had breakfast and came. Anupama tells that he’s happy to finally see him. Ankush and Barkha feel like they’re deprived of attention.

Pakhi tells Adhik that it’s a very old trick to impress a girl. He tells her that he didn’t do it to impress her but he’s definitely single so she can try her chances if she wants to. Pakhi smirks. Toshu sees Pakhi talking to the boy. Samar starts liking the girl he’s talking to. Pakhi calls Samar and he goes. Toshu yells at Adhik for misbehaving with Pakhi. She tells that he was the one who saved her from a few boys. Toshu apologises and thanks him. They leave. Barkha tells Anuj that they plan on settling down in India. Anupama and Anuj insist them to stay with them. Barkha and Ankush grin thinking their plan is successful.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 4th June 2022, Written Update: Anuj becomes happy seeing Barkha and Arun