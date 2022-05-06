Anupamaa, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Vanraj feels insecure

In today’s episode, Samar tells that he’s alive solely because of him as he saved him that day. Pakhi tells that Anupama is very happy since Anuj came into her life. Toshu tells that Anuj is a kind person as he forgave him even if he disrespected him. Pakhi tells that Anuj makes them feel comfortable. Vanraj overhears their conversation and tears up thinking he might lose his children as they all like Anuj more than him.

Devika goes out thinking she needs to give medicines to Bapuji and then notices Vanraj crying. She goes and tells him that she can understand that he’s feeling insecure as no father can handle his children looking up to another person like that. She asks him to be inspired by that and change himself to become a good man. Pakhi and Samar discuss if they should call Anuj as ‘papa’ after the marriage. Toshu tells they should ask Anuj what he’d like.

Vanraj walks on the road and recalls Devika’s words. Anuj tells Anupama that they’ll soon be married so he asks her to express her feelings openly and tell him what she expects from him. She tells him that he’s also free to tell what he expects from him. She tells him that they shouldn’t feel suffocated in a relationship. Next morning, Anupama performs tulsi pooja and Vanraj admires her. Anupama goes to open the door as the bell rings and then gets surprised to see the milkman, vegetable vendor, etc. They give her sweets and flowers and congratulate her on her wedding. Bapuji comes and shows mehendi designs to Anupama.

