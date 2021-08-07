Anupamaa, 7 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama is scared to perform

This episode begins with Anupama hiding behind the closet from Kavya and Pakhi. Meanwhile, the Annual Function was about to begin and Anupama and her group were the first performers. Anupama couldn’t get out of her hiding place but luckily, Samar came in and helped her get out without Kavya’s and Pakhi’s knowledge.

Later, Samar scolds Anupama because she allows Pakhi to take advantage of her and take her for granted but Anupama interrupts him and says that she is very anxious and nervous. She says that this is the first time that she will be performing on stage but there is no one to support her and even her daughter is upset with her. Samar calms her down and tells her that she needs to do it for the kids and the rest of the family.

Kavya tells Anupama to maintain the family’s reputation and not do anything weird on the stage as Pakhi’s reputation is at stake.

Anupama freezes on the stage as she gets stage fright and Kavya’s words repeat in her head constantly. Suddenly, the entire family shows up and cheers Anupama, and seeing them, she gains her confidence back and performs a beautiful dance routine along with her students.

Pakhi is really happy but Kavya informs her that she should not be happy as her family is here for Anupama and not for her.

After the performance, everyone cheers for Anupama and they all tell how proud they are of her. Anupama apologizes to Samar as she got stage fright.

Vanraj is excited about Pakhi’s performance and so is Anupama but she does not stay back for her performance as she fears that she will stop dancing after seeing her in the audience.

On the way out, Anupama meets Pakhi and asks her how did her performance go. She later asks her if she can stay and see Pakhi’s performance, to which, Pakhi replies that Anupama needs to leave before her performance starts. This breaks her heart but she leaves the auditorium.

Stay tuned for more updates.