Anupamaa, 7 December 2021, Written Update: Kavya creates mess in the Shah house

Today we see that Vanraj gets furious on Anupama when she tells him to think over his decision as the whole family will get affected due to the divorce. Vanraj asks Anupama to stay out of his personal matters and also informs that he will stay firm on his decision as he wants to excel in his professional life. Anupama tries very hard to convince Vanraj but nothing works for her as Vanraj announces that his love for Kavya is over. Kavya overhears their conversation and creates mess in the house saying that she wants to end her life if Vanraj leaves.

GK and Anuj feel restless as they are sure that Kavya will blame Anupama for everything and will put fake allegations on her which might affect her. Elsewhere, Vanraj tells Anupama to ignore Kavya as she is doing drama to convince everyone in the house and will never improve once the family members forgive her. Anupama backs Kavya as she assures that she is ready to change herself and will never hurt anyone in the Shah family. Vanraj feels enraged when Anupama requests him to forgive Kavya saying that her love is genuine.

Later, Kavya gets adamant and tells Anupama that she will never agree to sign on the divorce papers, while Vanraj refuses to stay with her. Anupama gets frustrated and decides to leave the house but Kavya says that she will file a case of domestic violence against them and starts hurting herself. Vanraj stays unaffected and informs Kavya that he is ready to spend his life behind the bars but does not want to live with her. After a while, Anuj praises Anupama for trying to end the fight between Vanraj and Kavya even though both of them humiliated her in the past.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

