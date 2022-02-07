Anupamaa, 7 February 2022, Written Update: Vanraj manipulates Malvika

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Anuj that his decisions isn’t right and this can’t happen. Anuj tells nothing matters as his heart is broken and asks her if she’ll support him. Malvika says she needs to stop Anuj’s decision. Vanraj tells her that Anuj did this because he values Anupama more than her. Anupama tells Anuj that she won’t support him in this wrong decision and won’t let him do this. Toshu feels that their family doesn’t understand what’s practical and what’s emotional. Samar says being selfish and practical are different.

Kavya worries about her job if the company will be handed over to Malvika. Vanraj tells Malvika that Anuj is acting upon Anupama’s words. Anuj says he can’t lose Malvika again. Anupama tells Malvika might do right but Vanraj is wrong, as he’s increasing the differences between Anuj and Malvika purposely. Anuj says he won’t change his decision. Anupama tells he’s alone in this as she won’t support him at all. Vanraj manipulates Malvika and tells her that he won’t leave her, even though Anuj did.

Anupama tells Anuj that she will fight with him and bring him to the right path as his battles are hers as well. Anupama goes to meet Malvika and tells her she needs to speak to her alone. Vanraj tells she can talk to her in front of him. Anupama tells she doesn’t want to talk to her bodyguard and Vanraj yells at her. Anupama asks Malvika to hear her out. Malvika sends Vanraj out.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

