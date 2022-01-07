Anupamaa, 7 January 2022, Written Update: Malvika agrees to attend the party

In today’s episode, Anuj finds Anupama and Malvika playing hopscotch in the parking lot. They tell him that they’re competing and Anupama wins. Malvika asks what she wants and Anupama asks her to come to the New Year party. Samar confronts Kavya for trying to break his marriage with Nandini. Kavya tells that’s not what she meant and Nandini tells him that Kavya is feeling alone now since Malvika has come. Samar reminds her that it’s because of Malvika they’re staying alive peacefully and it’s totally fine if she stays in the house for few days as she’s important for the family business.

Samar tells her that even Kavya used to stay in this house before she got married to Vanraj, so how can she say the same to Malvika, especially when even Anupama was feeling insecure then. Nandini tells him to not talk to Kavya like that. Samar tells her that Kavya should focus on her problems and not create more problems in others’ lives. Anupama tells Malvika that she caught Kavya and Vanraj on her 25th anniversary. She tells Malvika that she had to move on and she doesn’t know what happened with her but she needs to move in as it’s essential. Malvika agrees with her. Everyone gets ready for the party and Vanraj brings gifts for everyone.

Anuj tells Anupama he won’t attend the party since Malvika won’t and Malvika comes down with her party dress and tells she’s coming. Anuj becomes happy. Anuj gives flowers to Anupama and Mukku teases them. The Shahs wonder why’s Anupama late. Malvika gets scared seeing a couple fight and abuse. The neighbours’ come and try stopping the fight. Anupama asks the woman if she’s okay and comforts her. Anuj finds Mukku scared and sitting in a corner.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

