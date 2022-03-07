Anupamaa, 7 March 2022, Written Update: The Shahs get a shocker

In today’s episode, Pakhi hugs Anupama and apologises for not attending her birthday party. Anupama tells its fine as her friend needed her the most. Pakhi asks what are they discussing and Samar informs her that Kinjal is pregnant. Pakhi gets excited and congratulates Toshu and Kinjal. Toshu gets angry and yells at her to shut up and tells he doesn’t want this child and everyone gets shocked. Kinjal tells he wanted a baby before. He tells her he didn’t think properly and asks her if she wants him to suffer because of that decision.

He asks them to first listen to what he has to say and then judge him. He tells bearing a child this early comes with regrets later on in life as they’ll need to take care and spend a lot of time on the baby. Kinjal asks what’s the problem with it as the entire family will look after the baby. He tells he’s not ready for such an emotional responsibility as he wants to focus on his career so then later on he can provide his child with a good life. Vanraj tells that every father goes through this as they think they’re not ready but fatherhood is the most beautiful feeling. He tells he has made up his mind. Vanraj tells family and career go hand in hand. Anupama asks them to think calmly and leaves.

Anuj prepares halwa for her and when Anupama returns he feeds her and assures her that everything will be fine. Vanraj sees Kinjal worried and asks her not to worry as he and Anupama are there with her. Anupama asks Anuj to promise her that he’ll work hard and become the same Anuj as he was before even though he doesn’t value fame so much, the world does. Anuj tells he will and she wishes him all the best for his first day of work.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

