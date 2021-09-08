Anupamaa, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj joins in for Janmashtami celebration

Vanraj thanks Anuj for saving Samar’s life. Anuj asks Anupama to stop crying as Samar is alright. Later, Anuj decides to leave but Kavya asks Anuj to stay back and tells him to participate in the Janmashtami celebration. Further, Anuj introduces GK to Shah while Hasmukh welcomes the latter.

Further in the episode, Anupama’s saree gets stuck in Anuj’s watch. The latter pulls it out without making her realize. Anuj gets mesmerized to see Anupama in the traditional dress. Anuj enjoys his time with the Shah family while Kavya starts talking about Anuj’s business. After a while, Kavya tells Anupama to take care of Anuj and asks her to prepare a special dish for him so that he gets impressed. Anupama gets furious and tells Kavya to stop being greedy in everything. Later, the Shahs stop Anuj and GK for the Janmashtami celebration. GK tells everyone about Anuj’s birthday on which, everyone wishes the latter.

Kavya tries to influence Vanraj by telling him that she feels that Anuj feels something else for Anupama which can be seen through his eyes whenever the latter talks to her. Vanraj asks Kavya to stop her nonsense and tells her to focus on her work. Later, Nandini meets Samar and tries to talk to him but Samar ignores Nandini and walks away. Meanwhile, Kavya gets happy as she feels that Anuj will end all their problems. Later, everyone gathers to dance while Samar invites Anuj to the dance floor. Vanraj gets jealous as Anuj and Anupama dance together.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Anupama faces embarrassment