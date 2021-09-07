Anupamaa, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj saves Samar’s life

Today, Shahs dress up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, while Pakhi appreciates Kinjal for arranging the costumes and thanks Anupama for her idea. Nandini feels upset wherein Kinjal tells her to be relaxed as Samar will be back soon. Later, Anupama starts her preparation for the Janmashtami celebration.

Samar walks on the road recalling Rohan’s words and gets emotional. Meanwhile, Anuj decides to take GK to the temple. Later, Anupama calls Samar and tells him to get back home and also suggests Samar to talk to Nandini. Samar cries and tells Anupama that there is nothing left to talk about. Anupama asks Samar to stop crying and requests him to come back home. In the meantime, Samar is about to meet with a big accident but Anuj runs across the road and saves his life. The latter gets minor injuries while GK informs the Shah family about Samar’s accident.

Anupama gets restless and decides to find Samar. Meanwhile, GK calls up Anupama and tells her to be relaxed as Samar will be back soon. Leela blames Nandini for Samar’s condition. Kavya backs Nandini and argues with Leela. Later, Samar regains his consciousness and recalls his accident, and asks about who saved him. Anuj tells him about how the latter saved his life. Later, Samar recognizes Anuj Kapadia and thanks him for saving his life and taking care of him in his house till he gained consciousness.

Later, Samar gets back home while Anupama and all other family members feel relaxed looking at him. Anupama and Shahs stand shocked to see Anuj Kapadia at their doorstep. Anuj also gets stunned to see Anupama while Samar tells his family that Anuj saved his life.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

