Anupamaa, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Toshu is upset

In today’s episode, Anupama goes to Toshu and asks if he’s fine and says she’s aware that he doesn’t even want to see her face or talk to her. He asks her why did she come despite knowing that. She says she came because she cares for him, but he tells he knows that she hates him. She says a mother can never hate her child. She offers him turmeric milk and he says she should apply the turmeric on her hand and asks her to leave before he says something else. She then leaves.

Malvika says even Anuj knows that she would return if he was marrying and tells it was a nice strategy to bring her back. Anuj laughs and Malvika apologises to him for not listening to him and Anupama and informs him that she fired the Shahs. Anuj says it’s fine and hugs her and hopes Baa and Vanraj don’t cause new drama. Later, Toshu argues with Kinjal and pushes her. She gets shocked and asks him to change his behaviour and he apologises.

Next morning, Anupama does the pooja but Baa takes the thaali from her and does the pooja herself. Vanraj, Baa, Toshu and Pakhi ignore her and continue the pooja. Malvika tells she arranged a party for the evening and asks Anuj to join the company back. Anuj says he won’t join back until he proves himself worthy by starting from scratch as he promised Anupama. Malvika tells Anuj and Anupama are hardworking and GK says that’s the strength of love. Anuj assures Malvika that he’ll join back later for sure. Anupama tells Bapuji that she’s leaving and she’ll be back soon. Bapuji says Malvika invited them later to their house and Anupama agrees.

