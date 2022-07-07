Anupamaa, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Anupama talks to Adhik about Pakhi

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that he has no right to interfere in the matter of her children as he’s not the real father but Vanraj is. He asks her not to hide that she’s hurt and handle all the pain alone. He tells her that he knows she will handle the situation very well. Vanraj goes to Pakhi’s room and caresses her while she’s sleeping. He tells that he knows Adhik and his family isn’t good for her and apologies for yelling at her. He tells that he gave her everything and tells she won’t understand the harsh truth of life and tells he really hopes she focuses on her career. He leaves and she opens her eyes and cries.

Anupama tells Anuj that parents need to bring up the children in a particular way and tells that it’s common to feel this way at their age. She tells that she’s not encouraging Pakhi but she knows that Pakhi will understand if she talks to her sweetly and tells that she should be focusing on her career now and then think about her relationship when it’s the right time. She asks him to talk to Adhik with Ankush and Barkha and tells him that even he has a right to her children. He asks her to then talk to Adhik and holds her hand.

Later, Anupama asks Adhik if he really wants to talk to Pakhi and if he genuinely likes her, then he should be vocal about it in front of the family. She talks to him about the situation and asks if he felt bad she bought it up. He tells she’s the only one who understood him and hugs her. Barkha gets angry. Later, Adhik calls Pakhi and tells her that it’s not good to lie to the families. Pakhi tells they have no other option.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Barkha asks Ankush to execute the plan