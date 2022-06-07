Anupamaa, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Barkha asks Ankush to execute the plan

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that Ankush didn’t like it when his parents adopted him so they never got together well in the starting but then they befriended each other. Ankush also tells Barkha that Anuj and he have a good bond. Barkha calls Adhik and Sara back home and tells Ankush that she didn’t know how the children will adjust to India and then asks him when is he going to talk to Anuj. He tells her that they’ve just come here so he will talk later. She tells she will only talk as he won’t do it and asks him why did he not tell the truth to Anuj about their business as they need money.

Ankush assures her that he will talk to him. Anupama and Anuj talk to Bapuji and Baa over video call. Anuj enquires about Vanraj and he gets happy. Bapuji asks them why’re they so happy and Anupama tells Anuj that they should reveal about Barkha and Ankush’s arrival in a special way. Then, Anuj tells Anupama that Barkha’s brother Adhik is like a son to her as she cares a lot about him.

Barkha asks Ankush to ask Anuj to make him his business partner and then gets shocked seeing Anuj and Anupama near the door. They enter and give them milk and wonder why Barkha look tensed. Pakhi shows the party photos to Vanraj and they both spend time. Pakhi looks at Adhik in the photo and smiles. Vanraj tells Bapuji that they should invite Anuj and Anupama home for the paghphere ritual. Bapuji agrees and calls them. They get excited.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

