Anupamaa, 7th May 2022, Written Update: Mika Singh attends the mehendi function

In today’s episode, GK wonders where to hide Bapuji’s prescription as everyone will be roaming around, especially Malvika so he can’t let anyone get a hold of this. He keeps it inside his cupboard. Devika and Malvika grind the mehendi and Malvika tells her that she wished that she could grind Vanraj also like this and thanks Devika for helping her grind the mehendi. Then, she tells that she got gifts for the Shahs excluding Vanraj and Baa though.

She opens the cupboard and the prescription and reports falls into one of those bags. Malvika asks if something fell and Devika tells that she didn’t see anything. The Shahs deck up in purple as that’s the theme and talk about mehendi and sangeet. Bapuji asks GK if he has kept the reports carefully. Anuj and Anupama see each other and become happy seeing each other. Vanraj gets jealous and then thinks of talking to Anuj but he ignored Vanraj completely. Pakhi goes to get the mehendi cones and takes the other ladies along with them.

Bapuji and Baa fail to see the report in front of them. Kavya tells even she will wear mehendi and asks Rakhi if she won’t wear. Rakhi tells her she’s just here to see and enjoy the function. Vanraj gets jealous seeing Anuj and Anupama laughing and talking to each other. Mika Singh comes to attend the function and hugs Anuj. Everyone gets happy. He tells that she’s Anuj’s old friend. Anuj asks everyone to watch ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

