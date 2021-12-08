Anupamaa, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Anuj meets with an accident

In today’s episode, we see that Anuj drops Anupama at her new house and tells her to stay positive as she is trying her best to stop the divorce. Anupama thanks Anuj for supporting her in every situation since the start and assures that everything will get back to normal. Before leaving, Anuj informs Anupama about the business meeting in Ahemdabad and asks her to be ready on time. Elsewhere, Kavya decides to fix everything as she cannot afford to loose Vanraj because she had gone against all odds to be with him.

Later, Kavya talks to Leela and requests her to convince Vanraj for changing his mind as everyone in the family will get affected after the divorce. Leela tells Kavya that she will pray to god about their well-being but cannot interfere in their relationship as she had asked the Shahs to stay away from their personal matters. In the meantime, Vanraj sends a text message to Anupama and appreciates her for everything she has been doing for the Shah family and also asks her to focus on her professional career.

The next morning Anuj drives fast to receive Anupama as they have to reach Ahemdabad in time as the meeting is very important for their company. Back in the Shah house, Vanraj avoids Kavya’s topic and tells his family members that soon he is going to initiate a new business start up which will surely end every problem in their house. On the flip side, Anuj meets with an accident in attempt of driving fast and decides to ignore every negative aspect while driving. Furthermore Anuj meets Anupama and reveals his that loves her truly while they travel for their business meeting. Anupama gets shocked to learn about Anuj’s feelings and decides to react once they get back from the meeting.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

