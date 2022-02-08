Anupamaa, 8 February 2022, Written Update: Anupama talks to Malvika about not falling for Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anupama tells she wants to talk about Anuj who is her friend but not Anuj who is Malvika’s brother. Vanraj thinks of doing something to stop Anupama or she’ll ruin his plan. Kavya thinks Vanraj will take over the business if Anuj gives it over to Malvika. Malvika feels she has nothing to say because Anuj took all the decision. Anupama tells that Anuj loves her and didn’t leave her but Malvika left her common sense.

Malvika yells at her to shut up. Anupama asks her if she gave her common sense to Vanraj. She asks her if she’s only seeing what Vanraj wants her to see as he enjoys ruining others’ lives. Malvika tells her to stop as she doesn’t want to listen anymore. Vanraj waits outside and wonders what’s happening. Anupama tells Malvika that Anuj hasn’t changed but Vanraj acts like the victim always. Malvika defends Vanraj. Anupama asks how she knows if Vanraj is right. Malvika tells Vanraj is right and can’t go wrong and tells Anuj left her for Anupama.

Bapuji wonders what’s happening in the office. Samar tells he’ll go check the office. Toshu stops him. Bapuji also suggests to stay back. Anupama tells Malvika that Anuj sacrificed everything for her. Malvika tells she will handle the business with Vanraj. Vanraj taunts Anuj outside their cabin. Anupama tells Malvika to not prioritise Vanraj over Anuj.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

