Anupamaa, 8 January 2022, Written Update: Malvika gets a panic attack

In today’s episode, Anupama asks Malvika what happened. Malvika gets scared and asks Anupama to not beat her and goes to her room and locks herself and takes her pills. Anupama and Anuj ask her to open the door. The Shahs play a game and Pakhi calls Anupama to ask where she is. Samar says even Anuj isn’t picking up the call. Kavya tells why did they agree to come if they didn’t want to attend the party. Baa wonders what happened.

Anupama opens the door through hair pin and Malvika cries and yells to not hit her. Anupama assures her there’s no one else and they see the tablets. Anuj tells he didn’t know Malvika was taking medicines for depression. Anupama asks what happened. Malvika continues to get panic attacks and recalls her ex-husband abusing her. Anuj tells Malvika loved Akshay but he was only behind money and that’s why he asked Malvika to marry someone else and she obliged. He tells when he went to meet Malvika on December 31st, he found her crying and her body covered with wounds.

He tells domestic violence happens everywhere, not just in town. Rich people hide it through shades and the townies wear dupatta to hide their scars. Anupama consoles him and Anuj blames himself for Malvika’s present condition and says everywhere people tend to normalise domestic violence and women are suppressed. He tells women aren’t allowed to tell the truth because even the family members don’t support them sometimes. He tells Anupama that he loves Malvika but because of his decision, she had to face the abuse.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 7 January 2022, Written Update: Malvika agrees to attend the party