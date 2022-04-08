Anupamaa, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Rakhi brainwashes Kavya

In today’s episode, Anupama receives a parcel from Anuj and opens and sees jasmine flowers, and gets happy. She puts it on her hair snd blushes. She thinks she got pure happiness after meeting him. Anuj gets ready and sees tea on his table with a note that says that Anupama prepared it for him since he likes to drink tea prepared by her. Baa yells at Kavya for sleeping and not doing any chores. Rakhi texts Kavya and asks her to meet her. Anupama sees Vanraj sitting sad end hopes he understands that he’s in this situation because of himself and hopes he corrects himself.

Kavya meets Rakhi and she asks Kavya if she’s here to help Vanraj or herself. Kavya tells she’s here for herself. Rakhi tells Vanraj has a lot of ego hence he’s useless and won’t think so much. Kavya agrees and tells she has no expectations from him and is scared she’ll go broke. Anuj comes home to talk to Anupama about the marriage and finds her cooking in the kitchen. He teases her and tells they should spend more time together. She asks him to stop and serves him tea and snacks.

Anuj asks her how’s everything in the family. She says she supports Malvika’s decision but still feels bad for them. Anuj says he understands that Anupama has shared a lot of years with them all so he won’t ever ask her to.

