Anupamaa, 8th August 2022, Written Update: Vanraj to take revenge against Anuj

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that Anu has her qualities and tells that it’s good she invited Bapuji and the rest home for the function. Anupama agrees and thanks him for inviting Bapuji for pooja as well. He asks her why is she thanking as the pooja is also for Kinjal and her baby so he will obviously be invited, but he tells that both the families need to have some boundaries or things might go out of hand. She agrees. Vanraj yells at Pakhi and tells that she proved to be her mother’s child and asks how did she leave him and go to a festival. He tells that Anupama made him look like a villain.

Anuj tells Anupama that he doesn’t want to unintentionally force their dreams on Anu as she should be able to pursue her dreams. Vanraj continues saying Anuj is snatching away all his happiness. Bapuji asks him to stop being insecure. Kavya asks Vanraj what is happening to him. Vanraj yells Anuj’s name and tells he is a problem in his life. He thinks of taking revenge. Next day, Anuj tells Anupama that he will do his announcement after the pooja. At the temple, the Shahs, Ankush, GK and Anu wait for Anupama and Anuj. Anupama gets ready and comes and Anuj gets mesmerised. They get in the car.

Vanraj texts Anuj asking him to meet after the pooja. Anuj agrees. Anupama tells Anuj that she feels like something might happen. He asks her not to overthink. They reach the temple and Vanraj watches them. After the pooja, Vanraj texts Anuj and asks him to meet him outside the temple. Anuj tells Anupama but she asks him not to go. He tells that he needs to end the issue. Kavya calls Vanraj, but he says he’s out and disconnects. She wonders what is he up to. Anu prays.

