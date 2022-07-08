Anupamaa, 8th July 2022, Written Update: Anupama worries about Pakhi

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama it's good that she spoke to Adhik and made him understand and tells that maybe Adhik will also make Pakhi understand. He tells her that she handled the situation well. She tells even she will talk to Pakhi and make her understand. Anuj asks her not to worry as he’s sure Adhik and Pakhi won’t do anything wrong. Adhik tells Pakhi that he doesn’t know what to do so maybe they should listen to their heart. Baa goes to the washroom and tries to listen. Pakhi opens the door and asks what happened. Baa asks her what was she doing. Pakhi asks what people do in the bathroom and tells that if she wants she won’t even put a lock on the door next time. Baa thinks that she knows the tricks of children.

Anuj makes Anupama sleep. Adhik and Pakhi think of each other and smile. The next day, Anuj notices Anupama so he recites a shayari for her and then dances. She laughs and joins him in the dance. She thanks him for making her smile. Anuj tells now even he’s happy and they both make tea and snacks. Pakhi comes down and Baa tells that Pakhi was in the washroom for a long time. Pakhi taunts Baa and tells she’s going to college.

Vanraj tells he’ll drop and pick her up from now. Pakhi gets angry. Kavya suggests him it’s a bad idea but Vanraj asks her to stay out of it. Barkha tells Anupama that she feels bored sitting at home so she was planning to open a boutique. Anupama tells its a good idea. Barkha tells she needs funding and Anupama asks her to make a detailed list so they can discuss it later and leaves. Barkha gets angry. Later, Anupama and Anuj see Pakhi and Adhik in a cafe.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Anupama talks to Adhik about Pakhi