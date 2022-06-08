Anupamaa, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Vanraj’s special gift to Baa

In today’s episode, Anupama prepares breakfast and Anuj comes home from jogging and Anupama admires him. He tells her that she’s burning the thepla and she blames him for distracting her. Anuj kisses her on the forehead and Barkha comes wishing them a good morning. She tells them that she doesn’t eat oily food early in the morning. Anuj tells her that he knows she doesn’t like breakfast like this so Anupama prepared her something else. Anupama tells her that she prepared pancakes and there are cereals as well.

The doorbell rings and Barkha tells Sara and Adhik arrived. Anupama happily runs to get the door and opens it. She performs their aarti and gets emotional. Anuj asks Adhik and Sara not to worry as Anupama is a very emotional person. Sara tells Anupama that she’s her fan as she follows her dance moves and loves her proposal video. Anupama tears up and Sara praises Anupama. Adhik and Sara come in. Bapuji, Baa, and the rest of the Shahs come back from Baa’s maternal home. Baa tells she’s missing Anupama and Samar asks her not to worry as Anupama and Anuj will come here for paghphere. Bapuji rejoices.

Barkha, Ankush, Sara, Adhik, Anuj and Anupama sit and spend quality time. Vanraj gifts a name plate with Baa’s name on it and tells that he realised because of Anupama that even women run and support the house equally as men. Baa gets happy and tells she will gift herself the house keys again. Barkha tells that she’s arranged a party. Anuj asks her to postpone it as it’s Anupama’s paghphere. Barkha gets irked and thinks that she won’t let Anupama run the house and the business. She thinks of using Adhik to hain her needs.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Barkha asks Ankush to execute the plan