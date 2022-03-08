Anupamaa, 8th March 2022, Written Update: Rakhi dominates over the Shahs

In today’s episode, Anupama gets down at the Shah house and gives her best wishes for Anuj regarding his work and he tells he’ll text her and keep her updated. She meets Vanraj and they both start talking. Anuj and Kavya look at them and get jealous. Then, Anupama feeds Kinjal and Baa asks her to have her alkaline water. Kinjal tells no and Baa insists on her drinking. Rakhi enters and yells at Baa to not drink the alkaline water kept for Kinjal and tells she won’t spare them if they touch her food.

Anupama tells her to take her food back as they can prepare food for Kinjal themselves. Rakhi asks if she’ll eat Indian food and Baa tells it’s healthy. Anupama tells they know how to take care of Kinjal and asks her to stop. Rakhi tells she’s fixed an appointment with a gynecologist and asks Toshu to accompany them. Toshu tells he’s busy and leaves. Rakhi asks what’s wrong as Toshu denied to come. Kinjal tells she’s the one who needs to go to the hospital so he isn’t needed and assures her that everything’s fine but Rakhi suspects something’s wrong. At the dance academy, Samar insists Anupama to reveal everyone her news of getting engaged to Anuj and not hold it back for Kinjal’s sake.

Later, Rakhi brings a gynecologist home and Baa tells they know a family gynecologist and tells she’ll only treat Kinjal. Rakhi argues with Baa. Later, Anupama while dancing slips but Anuj holds her. He tells her he’s happy as his friend made him his business partner. Anupama tells them they should celebrate and asks him out on a date. He agrees but Kinjal comes and asks Anupama if she’ll go to the gynecologist with her. She agrees and Anuj feels sad.

