Anupamaa, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Vanraj is questioned by Kavya

Today we see that Anupama is busy in her work and Anuj asks her to finish the leftover work tomorrow. Later, Anupama shouts at Anuj for being hungry since morning and also learns that he has a severe migraine. Anupama gets chocolates and milk shake for Anuj and asks him to finish it. Anuj feels blessed to have a friend like Anupama and she apologises to Anuj for shouting at him. Anuj starts feeling something beyond friendship for Anupama but controls his emotions.

After a while, Anupama meets Vanraj and confronts him for his constant involvement in her life. Anupama tells Vanraj to keep his opinion to him as he has no right on her. Vanraj starts realising his mistakes but his stubborn behaviour stops him from apologising. Later, Anupama gets a call from Anuj which yet again makes Vanraj insecure. Furthermore, Nandini and Kinjal help Anupama in listing the names of the women who can cook. Ahead, Kavya questions Vanraj for his being highly affected by Anupama and Anuj’s relation.

Vanraj yells at Kavya and tells her to stop insulting him in front of his family. Leela tells Anupama to end the relation with Anuj as everyone in the family is suffering due to their friendship. Anupama stays unaffected by Leela's taunts and continues to focus on her target. Anuj informs Anupama about their upcoming meeting and asks her to prepare herself.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

