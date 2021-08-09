Anupamaa, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Kavya ignores Pakhi; Latter panics before their act

Today we will see Anupama reminiscing Pakhi’s childhood when she wanted Anupama to watch her every performance. Later, she is reminded of the present situation and tells Samar that as a mother she is feeling very sad but cannot express her anger as Pakhi has taken away all her rights from her. Further, we see Shahs enjoying all the performances, while Baa feels that it is very tough for Pakhi and Kavya to win today as the level of other contestants is too high.

On the other hand, Pakhi is tensed about her performance, while Kavya is busy praising herself and soon the duo leaves for their performance. Pakhi prays to god that her family should be able to see her perform. Samar takes Anupama to backstage from where she can hide and watch Pakhi perform.

Pakhi is excited to perform with Kavya. The host calls out for Pakhi and Kavya as it's their time to perform, but before the performance, Kavya leaves the auditorium without telling Pakhi. The host is continuously calling out for Pakhi and Kavya and Pakhi starts to panic. Pakhi tries to search for Kavya but cannot find her anywhere and starts crying. Looking at Pakhi, Anupama pulls out the mic wire from the music system which makes everyone feel that there is some technical issue.

While all this is going on, Kavya is busy in a telephonic interview and forgets about Pakhi and her performance. Soon, Pakhi feels guilty for insulting Anupama and insists Kavya to perform with her.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

