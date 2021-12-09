Anupamaa, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Anupama turns into a saviour

In today’s episode, we see that Anupama is stunned when Anuj expresses his feelings for her while they travel to Ahmedabad. Anuj informs Anupama that he has always admired her and wanted to get in a relationship but the time and situation were against his wish. Anupama stays patient and listens to Anuj’s confession while he adds that he has already witnessed death very closely and does not want to die without confessing his love. After a while few Anupama explains to Anuj about her situation, some goons surround them and start misbehaving.

Elsewhere Vanraj gets overwhelmed as a senior from an organisation loves his idea and calls him for a meeting for the further process. Samar overhears their conversation and motivates Vanraj saying that he believes in his new start up plan. On the flip side, Anuj requests the goons not to harm Anupama and offers that he is ready to giveaway everything he has. The goons try to misbehave with Anupama while Anuj gets furious and gets into a fight with them. Later, Anuj suffers severe injuries in attempt to save Anupama.

Furthermore, the goons run away while Anupama gathers courage and takes Anuj to the hospital in his car and asks the doctors to start their treatment. Anupama tries to call GK and Samar, but they don't receive the call so she calls up Vanraj and informs him about Anuj’s condition. Vanraj rushes to the hospital while Anupama gets emotional and blames herself for every problem in Anuj’s life. Ahead Anupama recalls all her good moments with Anuj and prays to god for his speedy recovery. In the meantime, the doctors inform Anupama that Anuj might go in coma if he fails to regain his consciousness.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

