Anupamaa, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Anuj resigns from the company

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Vanraj that he lost all the riches when he lost Anupama, so he’ll never be rich. Vanraj tells him that if that’s true then Bapuji would be the richest man. Anuj asks him if he wants to gain respect by selling his self-respect. Vanraj says its Anupama’s fault that Anuj and Malvika are fighting.

Anuj warns him to not talk about Anupama and tells he won’t spare him if anything happens to Anupama and Malvika. Vanraj laughs at him. Toshu tells everyone in the family that Anuj and the rest are in the office. Kavya worries about them. Anuj and Vanraj enter the cabin. Anuj takes Malvika to his cabin. He tells her to sit on his chair and asks her to sign the papers. Anuj tells her that the company is hers and he’s resigning from it but he won’t ever retire from the role of a brother. Malvika hugs and asks him why is he leaving her and not Anupama. Anuj says she’ll understand one day.

Vanraj teases Anupama that they’ve become beggars now. Anupama says she gave it up willingly so she isn’t ashamed. Anuj asks Malvika to dance with him and she cries. Anupama tells her to visit her whenever she wants. Anuj wishes the best for her. They leave and Malvika starts crying. Anuj cries and Anupama consoles him. She says she understands how he’s feeling as she also got attached to the company.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

