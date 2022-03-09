Anupamaa, 9 March 2022, Written Update: Rakhi insults Vanraj

In today’s episode, Kinjal says it’s fine she can go alone and asks Anupama and Anuj to continue with their plans. Anuj tells it’s fine and asks Anupama to go with her. Vanraj, Toshu and Kavya return home and see Rakhi there. She tells she was waiting for them. Kavya asks why and asks him if he took away the signing authority from Malvika. Vanraj doesn’t say anything so Rakhi tells that means he hasn’t and is still just a small employee. Vanraj tells her to shut up or he will restrict her from entering this house and asks Baa where’s Kinjal. She tells Kinjal and Anupama went to the doctor.

Bapuji hopes Anupama’s happiness doesn’t ruin as she’ll take up the responsibilities of Kinjal. Rakhi tells that Anuj will soon become very rich as he already entered the business world and will overthrow Vanraj. Anuj thinks of planning a date in the house itself and prepares food. The gynaecologist tells Kinjal might face complications in her pregnancy so her diet should be well maintained. Kinjal worries and Anupama asks her to calm down as she’ll take care of her. Anuj wonders where Anupama is. Vanraj calls Anuj and taunts him by saying he called to congratulate him and asks if he should ask Malvika to invest in his business. Anuj says no need and cuts the call.

Samar comes and tells Toshu that he doesn’t understand how it is to be a father but can surely understand what Kinjal’s going through and asks him to not be like Vanraj as she needs his support. Anupama texts Anuj that she’ll be late as they need to wait for the reports. Kinjal asks Anupama if she’ll be with her as she needs a maternal figure. Anupama agrees and asks her not to worry about Toshu, and on the other hand, Anuj gets restless waiting for Anupama.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

