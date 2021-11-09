Anupamaa, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama slaps Paritosh and throws him out of the house

In today's episode, Anuj stands shocked when Paritosh blames him for creating problems in their family. Paritosh also adds that Anupama was forced to leave the house only because of Anuj. Kinjal tries to stop Paritosh but he humiliates Anuj and Anupama. Later, Paritosh raises questions on Anupama's character and calls her cheap for getting into a relationship with some other man. Anupama slaps Paritosh and breaks her ties with him and tells him that she is ashamed of giving birth to a son like him.

Anupama consoles Anuj after she throws Paritosh out of the house. Anuj accuses himself for creating mess in Anupama’s life and destroying her relation with her family members. After a while, Anuj walks out from Anupama’s house without informing her and feels that he should have never approached her after a span of 20 years. Back in the Shah house, Vanraj tries to talk to Hasmukh and tells him to celebrate Diwali with them. Hasmukh informs Vanraj that’s he is broken from inside and cannot pretend to be normal and thus won't celebrate Diwali. Meanwhile, Kavya is happy looking at the property papers and thanks Anupama for leaving the house. Elsewhere, Jignesh and Hasmukh decide to go to the temple.

Furthermore, Anuj visits the Shah house and confronts Leela for accusing Anupama. Vanraj asks Anuj to leave the house as he tries interfere in their personal matter. Anuj pleads in front of the Shahs to let Anupama live her life freely without any pressure. Paritosh and Kavya feel that Anuj is trying to prove his greatness as he tries to back Anupama. Anuj finally confesses his love for Anupama in front of the Shahs and also adds that he will stay with her in every situation.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

