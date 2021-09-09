Anupamaa, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj reminisces his past

Today, we see that Shahs celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna while Anuj and GK love the environment in Anupama’s house. Samar gets happy looking at the instant cake prepared by Anupama and tells Anuj that they always celebrate by cutting the cake. Later, Anupama insists Anuj to cut the cake as he saved Samar’s life.

Shahs praise Anuj for his fitness while Vanraj gets jealous and compares himself to Anuj. Later, Anuj and GK bid adieu to the Shah family. Before leaving, Anuj and GK thank Shahs for their hospitality. Anupama gives them a box of sweets while GK praises Anupama. Further, Vanraj gets impatient and talks to Anuj about the warehouse. Anuj tells Vanraj that his legal team is going through the property papers and soon, they will reach a conclusion. Anuj asks Anupama and Vanraj to visit his office after his legal team gets to a conclusion.

After a while, Kavya asks Anupama to retrieve Anuj’s contact number as it will help them in the future. Anupama ignores Kavya as she spots Nandini and Samar arguing with each other. Ahead, GK and Anuj enjoy the sweets given by Anupama while Anuj recalls his past and gets emotional. Anuj feels lonely as he remembers Anupama. Meanwhile, Samar tells Anupama that Nandini was cheating on him. Anupama gets shocked and asks Samar to be calm down and also tells him to take every decision patiently. On the other hand, Kavya tells Vanraj that Anuj has a soft corner for Anupama which will benefit them. Further Anupama thanks God for saving Samar.

