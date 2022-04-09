Anupamaa, 9th April 2022, Written Update: Vanraj feels helpless

In today’s episode, Malvika walks into Anupama and Anuj talking romantically and asks them if she disturbed them. GK, Jignesh, Bapuji and Samar also enter and tease them. Anuj tells he’s marrying for the first time and he has longed to marry Anupama for a long time so he wants to take part in every event, planning and discussion. Anupama tells she doesn’t remember her first marriage as the lehengas, chunti, mehndi, etc. were all selected by someone else and she was busy cooking on the marriage day and then got married and went to the Shahs’ house and prepared tea for Baa as she had a headache and got stuck there only. She tells now she’ll only select her lehenga and wear the mehndi she likes as she’s marrying the love of her life. Samar teases her and Anuj smiles.

Bapuji informs everyone that the pandit will be coming so they can have a proper discussion and decide a date for the marriage. They discuss their responsibilities for the wedding and Anuj says they will enjoy a lot but won’t waste any resources. Baa calls Bapuji and he goes aside to talk to her. Baa tells Bapuji to enjoy Anupama’s wedding preparations sarcastically. Bapuji tells he will and Baa tells that Vanraj is feeling helpless and is talking about giving up his life and Bapuji gets shocked.

She tells they can’t punish their own child and asks him to come and talk to him. Bapuji tells he’ll come and talk to him and asks her not to worry. He turns back and sees Anupama and tells her not to worry as he’ll handle everything. Baa asks Vanraj if she should request Malvika to take him back but he denies it. Malvika asks Anupama why’s she still feeling bad for Vanraj. Anuj recommends taking Vanraj back but Malvika tells she won’t ever forgive Vanraj and asks them not to persuade her as well.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Rakhi brainwashes Kavya