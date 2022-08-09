Anupamaa, 9th August 2022, Written Update: Vanraj and Anuj meet with an accident

In today’s episode, Anuj leaves and Anupama prays to god to keep them both safe. Anuj sees Vanraj sitting in the car and goes and sits beside him. Kavya follows Anuj and wonders what are they doing. Vanraj doesn’t talk but starts driving the car. Kavya also follows them. Anupama does the aarti and then receives a call from the inspector saying Anuj has met with an accident. She drops the thali and gets shocked. Samar and Ankush drive her to the spot. They see Kavya there. Baa, Toshu and Jignesh also arrive.

The inspector tells that Vanraj and Anuj both fell from the cliff. Baa asks how’s the car in proper shape then. Everyone questioned Kavya about how was she already present here. Kavya tries to speak but is still in shock. Anupama recalls Anuj words saying how the pooja is going to be the last one with all of them. She asks the inspector how is he sure the bodies are Anuj and Vanraj’s. Jignesh asks them to calm down. The bodies are brought up to the cliff.

The inspector asks them to come to the city hospital as they’re taking the bodies there. He informs them that the pulse is there but they’re severely injured. They all rush to the hospital and Anupama asks the receptionist about Anuj and Vanraj. The receptionist informs her that they’re taken to the emergency ward because of their critical condition. She asks them to wait until the doctors finish and come.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 8th August 2022, Written Update: Vanraj to take revenge against Anuj