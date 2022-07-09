Anupamaa, 9th July 2022, Written Update: Anupama catches Pakhi and Adhik at a cafe

In today’s episode, Vanraj sees that Pakhi’s college ID is in his car so he decided to go back to return it to her. Pakhi and Adhik get shocked to see Anupama and she orders cold coffee for all three of them. Sara asks Barkha if Adhik told Pakhi that he’s had a lot of flings before. She tells that Anupama is right as the Shahs aren’t open to dating so casually and tells that it would be bad for Pakhi if Adhik isn’t thinking of long-term with this relationship. Barkha tells that she shouldn’t think like the Shahs and tells that it’s his lifestyle.

Sara tells that they’re not open-minded and do certain things in a certain way so he should tell Pakhi about his lifestyle and flings or she’ll tell them. Sara tells that she knows what goes on in Barkha and Adhik’s minds, so they should know that if something happens to Pakhi then Anuj will be the first one to react. Barkha wonders what if Anupama won’t spare Adhik if she gets to know he did something to Pakhi. Pakhi asks Anupama if she was spying on her. Anupama asks Adhik why didn’t he follow her advice. He tells that he met with Pakhi to talk to her about this and tells this will be her last time.

Vanraj comes there and yells at Pakhi. Anupama asks him not to make a scene and sends Adhik home. They return back to the Shahs house and Baa asks why did Pakhi come back from college. Vanraj tells what all happened. Toshu tells that Adhik is manipulating her. Anupama asks him not to talk like Vanraj and tells that even Pakhi is at fault so they should make her also understand. Vanraj gets angry and tells Pakhi that she won’t even attend college from now.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

