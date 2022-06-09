Anupamaa, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Barkha’s suggestion to Anuj

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Anuj that she doesn’t want to take hold of his business and house and lose her identity. She asks him why did he make her the signing authority. He tells her that he believes in her and tells her that no matter what she won’t lose her identity. She apologises to him if she came out to be rude. He asks her not to worry about it and helps her get ready for paghphere. He puts jasmine flowers on her hair and she blushes. Barkha sees them and gets jealous.

Sara and Adhik enter the room and compliment Anupama. Sara tells that even she wants to learn how to wear a saree as she loves creating an indo-western look. Anupama laughs and agrees. Adhik asks her where’s she going and Anuj informs him that she’s going to her maternal home for a ritual. Sara tells that even she’ll come. Barkha gets jealous seeing their bond and then goes and tells Ankush that she wants to start changing the interiors of the house. Samar, Pakhi and Toshu come to Anuj’s house and see Anupama dancing and then join her. Ankush and Barkha get surprised to see how well she dances. Ankush tells Anupama that she’s really fit.

Anupama and the kids go to the Shahs’ house. The Shahs welcome her happily. Pakhi tells them that Anuj’s brother and sister-in-law are also home. Kavya asks why did they suddenly come and Anupama tells it’s a long story. Bapuji tells them they should start the ritual. Barkha shows the bills to Anuj and asks him to sign the cheque to make the payment. He tells that Anupama will come and sign. She asks him to consider making someone else the signing authority as well in case of Anupama’s absence. He tells that it’s fine as only she is enough.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

