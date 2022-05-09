Anupamaa, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Vanraj warns Anuj to not snatch his kids away from him

In today’s episode, Mika Singh tells everyone that his opening performance will be Anupama’s favourite song. Devika tells Anupama that she already informed Mika and Anuj about her favourite song. Mika sings ‘Aaj Ki Party’, followed by other songs. He ends it with his new song ‘Whistle Baja 2.0’. After that, he tells Anupama and Anuj that he hopes their relationship stays away from all evil eyes and they continue to prosper in their new journey. He tells them that even he needs a partner and asks everyone to watch his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’. Mika looks at Vanraj and asks who’s that person. Bapuji tells that he’s his son. Mika hugs him and thanks everyone for having him and leaves.

Kavya exclaims that she can’t believe Mika just came to their house. Later, the mehendi function begins. Bapuji sees that Anupama’s mehendi has everyone’s names in it and gets happy. She tells him that she’s incomplete without them all and even family is important to her. Devika sees Anuj’s mehendi and tells they both think alike as even he has Samar, Pakhi, Toshu and Kinjal’s names in his mehendi. Anupama gets happy. Even the children write Anuj and Anupama’s name and Vanraj gets jealous seeing them all happy.

Later, Vanraj tells Anuj that he wants to talk to him. Anuj refuses but he insists and takes him in his car and drives rashly. Anupama sees that and panics. Toshu consoles her. Anupama tells that if Vanraj does anything to Anuj then she won’t sit calm. Vanraj stops the car and tells Anuj to not snatch his children away from him and warns him. Rakhi sits on the swings hoping to see what drama will happen and finds Bapuji’s reports.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 7th May 2022, Written Update: Mika Singh attends the mehendi function