Anupamaa, 9th October 2021, Written Update: Vanraj is in trouble

In today's episode, Samar and Vanraj talk about the upcoming dancing contest. Vanraj claims that his children are slipping away from him. Vanraj warns Anupama.

Devika and Anupama discuss the business plan in the office. Devika inquires about the reaction of the family following the pooja. Anupama claims that this no longer bothers her because her major objective is to fly without being worried and that Anuj has been a boon in her life. Anuj walks in and Anupama starts talking about the culinary competition. Anuj asks Anupama to be the competition's judge.

Samar calls Nandini to tell her that he has arrived in Delhi. Nandini expresses her concern and warns about Rohan, who overhears their conversation. Vanraj calls Kavya to inquire about the credit card, but she does not respond, which irritates him and leads him to think that Kavya is looking for a job from Anuj. When Kavya walks into Anuj's cabin, he is discussing business ideas with Anupama. Anuj asks her to wait outside since he is working on something.

Vanraj informs customers that Anupama's unique dish has been withdrawn from the menu. When a client asks for it to be prepared, Vanraj shouts at him, and the rest of the customers leave. Mama ji and the chef try to persuade Vanraj to enlist Anupama's help and reintroduce the dish.

Anuj asks Anupama to decide whether or not to recruit Kavya, stating that he does not want to put her in an unpleasant situation because she would have to deal with Kavya both at home and at work. Kavya promises Anuj that her personal life will not interfere with her professional life. Anuj says he doesn't want any daily soap drama in his office and warns her that she will lose her job if something goes wrong. Vanraj keeps calling Kavya.

