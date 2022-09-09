Anupamaa, 9th September 2022, Written Update: Anuj yells at Anupama for making him feel low

In today’s episode, Anupama ties a toy on the cradle and tells everyone else also to tie it. Kinjal says that the toy looks very cute. Anupama tells that Anuj also helped in making it and Anu tells that she decorates it. Bapuji says that it’s very cute. They all tie their doll. Anu admires the baby and pushes the cradle but Baa yells at her and she gets sad. Anuj looks at the files and gets happy knowing how well Anupama handled everything. He reads that she wants him to check the files again. He calls Ankush and Barkha and asks them to pass the files as he needs to check them all. Ankush gets angry.

Rakhi asks Anupama if she’ll always support and be there for Kinjal and the baby. Anupama says yes. Baa tells that the pandit ji says they can name the baby the next day. Everyone tells that they’ve shortlisted few names. Toshu tells that they’ll keep a pet name as well. Anupama tells that both should be very special and unique. Later, Toshu asks Kinjal if she’s in pain and she says yes but his presence makes her feel better. She tells him that she’s thankful he only loves her and asks him what’s wrong with him and Rakhi. He thinks that he did a mistake and doesn’t want it to ruin his future with Kinjal and hopes that Rakhi doesn’t bring it out and forgives him.