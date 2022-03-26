Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Special Episode, 26 March 2022, Written Update: Anupama meets Akshara

In today’s episode, Akshara cries and apologises to Abhimanyu for feeding him sweet potatoes. He says its fine as she wasn’t aware of his allergy. Kairav comes and asks them to choose their rings. They both choose the same rings and Abhimanyu asks Kairav to keep the rings safe. He agrees and leaves. Reem connects the phone to the TV and tells even Manjiri can see us and they can talk to her as well. Vansh leaves a pouch behind in the cab while getting the bags home. Akshara comes down and Abhimanyu becomes mesmerised looking at her.

Harsh asks where are they and Kairav informs him that they went to meet Manjiri. Aarohi asks the mechanic to change the tyres and clean the car properly. Vansh tells he can’t find the rings. Abhimanyu and Akshara take Manjiri’s blessings and she asks them not to miss her as their engagement should go well. Anupama asks Anuj to go for his meeting and then she’ll go for sightseeing. He tells her he wants to take her out for a date. She tells it’s fine as maybe something better might happen. Anupama’s cab gets punctured outside the Goenka’s house and she meets Abhimanyu and Akshara there. Akshara gets happy and hugs her and introduces her to Abhimanyu. She persuades Anupama to come in for the engagement as its fate that her car broke down in front of her house.

They all dance together inside and Swarna says they look happy. Rakhi goes and tells the Shahs that she’s staying with them till Anupama is back. Manjiri and Anupama greet each other. Anupama recalls Anuj and smiles. Rakhi tells Anupama might be having a good time with Anuj. Baa cries and says people taunt her about Anupama marrying Anuj. Vanraj asks Rakhi to join hands with him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Anuj supports Anupama