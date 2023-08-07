Anupamaa August 7 episode shows Dimpy and Samar proudly sharing their success in front of Shah family

The August 7th, 2023 episode of Anupamaa begins with Kavya apologizing to her unborn child for a mistake that made the child's father angry with her. She mentions that it's common for children to bear the mistakes of their elders, but she doesn't want her baby to be angry with her, as she will continue to fight for them. Later, Anupamaa tries to console Barkha and encourages her to eat something, as Barkha hasn't eaten since yesterday. Barkha expresses that she can't compromise on anything, as handling her own kids is already difficult, let alone others. She directly tells Anupamaa that she hates Romil and can't tolerate him any longer. Barkha goes on to say that Ankush has always hurt her where it hurts the most and that he brought his illegitimate son even after making promises to her. Anupamaa tries to convince her that a child shouldn't be punished for their parent's mistakes, as Romil must have also suffered due to people taunting him about his parents.

Anupamaa suggests letting time heal everything, while Barkha tells her that she might understand her question, but she cannot accept Romil in her life. On the other hand, the Shah family is stunned when they see Samar and Dimpy emerging from a brand-new, expensive car. Samar asks them to share in their happiness, while Vanraj questions whether he received favors from Anupamaa's adversary, Malti Devi. Dimpy reveals that they bought the car on EMI, prompting Hasmukh to reply that they can't afford the EMI as they are already struggling with household expenses. Dimpy rudely insists that the family shouldn't be concerned about the EMI. Toshu interrupts, suggesting that Malti Devi might use these favors against them, and Samar retorts by pointing out that even Toshu was favored by Rakhi, living in her penthouse. Kinjal mentions that everyone blamed Toshu for that, and later, Toshu and Dimpy get into an argument when she calls him jobless.

However, Samar supports Dimpy, stating that she always speaks the truth even if it hurts the family. He also expresses his belief that Toshu might be jealous of his success. Vanraj becomes angry and slaps Samar hard for insulting his own brother. He demands that Samar and Dimpy apologize to Toshu, but they refuse. Later, Anupamaa invites Barkha to the dining hall for lunch, but Romil interrupts and announces that he has already ordered food and suggests that his so-called father should foot the bill. Barkha becomes angry at his arrogance, while Anuj points out that Romil should not misbehave with Anupamaa. Anuj offers apologies on behalf of his son.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the audience will see Malti Devi trying to get closer to Little Anu. Anupamaa will warn Malti Devi to not provoke the mother in her. Will Malti Devi use Anupamaa’s kids for her revenge or will Anupamaa take action against her?

This episode has been watched on Hotstar.